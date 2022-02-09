Chelsea close to meeting star's £200k-per-week wage demands amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly close to meeting the demands of defender Antonio Rudiger as the club look to wrap up contract negotiations.

The German defender's future at Chelsea had been in doubt with suggestions that the player was set to move. He had attracted interest from Europe's top sides including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

But the 29-year-old Germany international's £200k per week wage demands look set to be met if GOAL are to be believed. If true, this will end speculation surrounding his long-term future.

Rudiger has been a mainstay in manager Thomas Tuchel's side since the former PSG boss took over in early 2020. He is just one of many Chelsea defenders linked with moves away.

Hence, news of a potential solution in contract negotiations will come as a relief for fans of the club.

This comes after recent reports suggesting club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is closing in on a move to Barcelona. The 32-year-old has become a fan favourite during his 10 years at the club. However, he looks set to return to his homeland with Barca being touted as favourites for his signature.

Alongside this, Denmark international Andreas Christensen is being linked with Bayern Munich. They are looking to fill the void left by Niklas Sule, who will join Borussia Dortmund as a free agent at the end of the season.

Who should Chelsea target to join Rudiger in defence?

Tuchel is a big admirer of Kounde

With reports surrounding Christensen and Azpilicueta pointing to the Stamford Bridge exit, Tuchel will need to make defensive reinforcements in the postseason.

The London outfit have already been linked with Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, with the 22-year-old not enticed by the Spanish giants' most recent contract offer. A move for Araujo would set off a transfer merry-go-round involving the current UEFA Champions League holders, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The club also have a long-standing interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. They have been close to sealing a deal for the Frenchman on numerous occasions but a final deal couldn't materialize.

PSG's Pascal Kimpebe is another French star reportedly on the club's wishlist, with Tuchel reportedly a big admirer of him. The towering centre-back has been a stalwart in the French side's defense this season.

The Blues defense could look a lot different to the one that has been built under Tuchel come the start of next season. Chelsea fans will be intrigued to see the ins and outs that occur during the summer transfer window.

