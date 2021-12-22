Chelsea closing in on deal for player who left Manchester United in 2020: Reports

Five-time English Premier League winners Chelsea are in pole position to sign Deji Sotona after he left Manchester United in 2020. Sotona denied extending his contract at Old Trafford in 2020 and joined French club OGC Nice. The 19-year old plays on the left wing and has been highly rated among his peers.

Sources have revealed to Football Insider that Chelsea are in the advanced stages of securing a deal for the Ireland international.

The European champions were expected to bring Sotona to Stamford Bridge this year but the deal couldn't reach a conclusive end. However, they are now confident of signing him in the January transfer window.

Chelsea's interest in the young teenager is due to his blistering pace and ability to take the ball through the defenders easily. He was recorded as the fastest player at Manchester United's academy.

Sotona is hoping to leave the Ligue 1 side after their manager Patrick Vieira was sacked by the the club in December 2020. The France international later joined Premier League side Crystal Palace in June 2021. Vieira had persuaded Sotana to leave Manchester United and join the French club to get enough game time.

Earlier in 2020, Manchester United offered Sotona a three-year contract extension which the player rejected. Sotona played one game for the Under-23 side of Manchester United and was a regular player for the Under-18 side. He was steadily moving up the ladder at Old Trafford. But he decided to take on a different challenge and made a move to join Ligue 1 side Nice ahead of the season in 2020.

Chelsea stars start training after injuries, Manchester United players train at Carrington amidst Covid-19 fear

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is relieved that Stamford Bridge star Jorginho has returned to training after a false Covid-19 test.

Earlier, the Blues revealed that seven of their players have tested positive ahead of their clash with Wolves in the Premier League. Tuchel demanded the game be abandoned but the Premier League decided to go ahead with it despite confirmed cases. They ended up playing a goalless draw.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Jorginho is back in training after being sent home ahead of Wolves. Chelsea's upcoming fixtures are going ahead unless stated otherwise. Thomas Tuchel has finally added academy players to the squad ahead of Brentford. #cfc Jorginho is back in training after being sent home ahead of Wolves. Chelsea's upcoming fixtures are going ahead unless stated otherwise. Thomas Tuchel has finally added academy players to the squad ahead of Brentford. #cfc https://t.co/A1sAnEugNX

Manchester United players were also spotted arriving at Carrington to start their training. They had two of their matches abandoned following numerous confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata were among the players spotted at Carrington today.

Chelsea take on Aston Villa next in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Manchester United face Newcastle United.

Edited by Aditya Singh