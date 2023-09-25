Chelsea co-owner spotted running away from angry fans after confronting players inside dressing room as Blues slump to home defeat against Aston Villa

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was filmed hilariously running away from angry fans shortly after he reportedly confronted the players inside their dressing room at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (September 24).

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Ollie Watkins' 73rd-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. Unai Emery's men took full advantage of Malo Gusto's red card early in the second half (58') to secure all three points.

Chelsea are now 14th in the league with just five points from six games. They have also failed to score in their last three games despite spending more than £400 million on new signings this summer.

According to METRO, Behdad Eghbali entered the players' dressing room to address the Blues after they were booed off the pitch by the home crowd.

Following his discussion, Eghbali, who runs the club alongside Todd Boehly, was filmed being chased by furious fans as he was escorted to his car by his security. The video quickly went viral and can be viewed below:

Eghbali and Boehly have failed to win over the Stamford Bridge faithful since acquiring the club last summer. Despite spending more than £1 billion on new signings in a year, the Blues finished 12th in the league last season. Two permanent managers - Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter - lost their jobs under the new Chelsea regime.

Former Chelsea star believes Aston Villa defenders were terrified of Mykhailo Mudryk

Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy believed that Mykhaylo Mudryk had a good game terrorizing Aston Villa's defense even though the latter were able to secure a 1-0 win.

Mudryk has failed to justify his £62 million price tag, since joining the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window. He has failed to score a single goal in his 22 appearances in all competitions so far.

The 22-year-old was named in the starting XI against Villa by Mauricio Pochettino. He looked threatening in the first half and arguably should have had an assist after he set up Nicolas Jackson in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Cundy said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“They’re very much, Ben, they are really worried about Mudryk, really worried because Matty Cash and John McGinn, the pair of them out of possession, they’re a double act.”

Mudryk was subbed off in the 61st minute against Villa. He will be aiming to impress against Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on September 27.