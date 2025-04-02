Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca comments on Jadon Sancho's future amid Manchester United return speculation

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has refused to give a direct verdict on speculations around Jadon Sancho's potential return to Manchester United. The tactician stated that he was happy with all the players at his disposal at Stamford Bridge, and was focusing on finishing the 2024/25 campaign well.

Ad

English attacker Jadon Sancho's situation at Stamford Bridge has been a topic of speculation for a while. He joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer, with Chelsea reportedly having the option to sign him permanently for £25 million.

However, according to ESPN, the Blues can pay £5 million to have Sancho return to Old Trafford. The Englishman's performance for Chelsea has been underwhelming so far, as he has scored two and assisted nine goals in 28 appearances.

Ad

Trending

The Italian tactician said about his future (via ESPN):

"For me, Jadon's situation doesn't change. It is exactly the same. For sure, in terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt. But it is not just about Jadon. I think we have more players in the same situation. I don't need to give Jadon a message because I speak with Jadon every day. I had a conversation yesterday with him. He just has to give his best until the end and this is what we want from Jadon."

Ad

Enzo Maresca's side have nine games remaining in the league as they aim for a UEFA Champions League spot. The Blues are fourth on the Premier League table with 49 points after 29 games. Next up, they'll face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, April 3.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca provides fitness update about Cole Palmer

Chelsea FC v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that English attacker Cole Palmer has returned from injury and is expected to start against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, April 3. Palmer missed the Blues' 1-0 loss to Arsenal on March 16, due to discomfort in his hamstring.

Ad

Due to the fitness issue, the 22-year-old missed the March international break, where England faced Albania and Latvia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Providing an update about his team, Enzo Maresca said (via X/FabrizioRomano):

"Cole Palmer, Nico Jackson, and Noni Madueke are all back and available this week."

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke are also set to return for Chelsea. However, Romeo Lavia will remain on the sidelines due to another injury setback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback