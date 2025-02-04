Chelsea complete signing of teenage star from Ligue 1 club ASSE

Chelsea have announced the signing of former Ligue 1 teenage sensation Mathis Amougou. The Blues have signed the 19-year-old midfielder from French outfit Saint-Etienne for a reported fee of €15 million.

Amougou has signed an eight-year deal that will see him with the west Londoners till the summer of 2028. Announcing the signing of the youngster on their official X account (formerly Twitter), Chelsea wrote:

"Chelsea is pleased to announce the signing of Saint-Etienne midfielder, Mathis Amougou."

Before joining the Premier League, the France under-19 international featured quite heavily for Saint-Etienne. He started nine Ligue 1 matches from his 18 appearances in the French top flight but failed to produce a goal contribution.

The teenager's performances have seemingly caught the eye of the Blues, who have added to their midfield department. However, it is unlikely that Amougou will find a starting place in Enzo Maresca's team in deep-lying midfield positions.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernadez, and Romeo Lavia are competing with each other for minutes in the number six and number eight roles. Cole Palmer is an undoubted starter for the west London side in the attacking midfield space.

Therefore, Amougou will have to remain patient and wait for his opportunity to impress. With the Blues likely to claim a European place, he could get to feature a fair bit in the near future.

John Obi Mikel says he's concerned about form of Chelsea striker

Nicolas Jackson

Pundit John Obi Mikel has said that he's worried about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's recent form. The Senegal international has failed to score in any of the Blues' last eight Premier League outings, bagging just one assist.

However, Enzo Maresca doesn't have multiple options to turn to, with 18-year-old Marc Guiu considered the current backup in this role. After Chelsea's 2-1 win against West Ham United on Monday, Mikel said on the Obi One podcast (via Metro):

"As a striker, if you haven’t scored in eight, that is massive. But as the main man, as the top striker, no goals in eight is not good enough. Who does he bring in? An 18-year-old Marc Guiu?"

"He’s very young, a talented player and has got potential. But he’s not the striker that you bring in when you need goals."

Besides this barren run, Jackson has performed fairly well, bagging nine goals and five assists in the league this season. Up next for the Blues is a fourth-round FA Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion away on Saturday, February 8.

