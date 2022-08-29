Chelsea confirm 28-year-old star has left club by terminating contract 

Chelsea have confirmed that midfielder Ross Barkley has left the club after mutual consent regarding the termination of his contract.

Barkley joined the Blues back in 2018 from Everton. He made 100 appearances for the London club across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists.

Barkley won the Europa League in his first season with the Blues, where he scored in the penalty shootout in the semi-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

His last appearance for the club came in May. The midfielder managed to get on the scoresheet against Watford in the Blues' last game of the previous season.

He was signed for a fee of £15.1 million in 2018. Barkley was loaned out to Aston Villa during the 2020-21 season.

He found it hard to get regular playing time under Thomas Tuchel, playing just 14 matches across all competitions last season.

Barkley is currently without a club after terminating a contract.

Barkley has also made 33 appearances for england, scoring six goals for the Three Lions.

Chelsea are considering a last minute bid for Wilfried Zaha

Chelsea are considering a deal for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

According to The Independent, Chelsea are considering making a last-minute bid for Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha.

The Blues are currently looking to add more depth to their attack. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left the club at the start of the season to join their respective former clubs RB Leipzig and Inter Milan.

Hence, it is understandable why Thomas Tuchel is keen to add players to his forward line.

Zaha has been a crucial piece in Patrick Vieira's puzzle at Crystal Palace. Hence, whether the club lets the player go remains to be seen.

Zaha will also be a good addition to Thomas Tuchel's side. The player has made 433 appearances for Crystal Palace, scoring 86 goals and providing 73 assists.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet another striker that the Blues are interested in. Since Robert Lewandowski's arrival at the Camp Nou, the Gabonese striker's playing time has been brought under question.

To add to that, Barcelona are also looking to offload players from their squad as they want to fit their new signings in the wage bill. Hence, a move to Chelsea might be on the cards for the former Arsenal striker.

