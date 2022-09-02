Chelsea: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2022)

Chelsea had a busy transfer window as many important players from their last season's team left the club. However, they managed to sign a host of new players as replacements, including some big names, during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Blues finished in the third spot in the Premier League last season. However, they were a massive 18 points behind second-placed Liverpool, who finished a point behind the winners, Manchester City.

To bridge the massive gap, Thomas Tuchel has made a few notable additions to his team. With five games played so far this season, the London-based side sit in the tenth spot in the Premier League with seven points on board.

Chelsea have new faces in defence as well as attack

Star defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the Blues in the summer. Both players went out on free transfers, with Rudiger joining Real Madrid and Christensen going to Barcelona.

Kalidou Koulibaly was brought in from SSC Napoli for a fee of €38 million. Left-back Marc Cucurella was bought from Brighton and Hove Albion for a hefty fee of €65.3 million.

Wesley Fofana made a last-ditch move to Chelsea from Leicester City for a fee of €80.4 million, becoming the most expensive defender in the club's history.

Midfielder Saul Niguez returned to his former club Atletico Madrid after ending his loan spell with the Blues. Danny Drinkwater's contract with Chelsea expired as well, and the player is now without a club.

Another midfielder that is without a club is Ross Barkley. The player terminated his contract with the Blues by mutual consent.

Strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have returned to their respective former clubs, RB Leipzig and Inter Milan. While Werner returned on a permanent transfer, Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan.

Raheem Sterling joined the Blues for a fee of €56.2 million from Manchester City. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have both completed moves to the Premier League club on deadline day.

Former Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka was signed for a fee of €18 million, while Gabriel Slonina was snapped up for €9.09 million. However, the American shotstopper was immediately loaned out to his former club.

Marcos Alonso, meanwhile, has left the club on a free transfer. However, his transfer is yet to be officially announced.

Ethan Ampadu and Billy Gilmore have also left the club, with Ampadu joining Venezia on loan and Gilmour securing a permanent transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Michy Batshuyai is understood to have left Chelsea on a free transfer to join Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Ins: Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria (Loan), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina

Outs: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku (Loan), Ethan Ampadu (Loan), Billy Gilmour, Emerson, Michy Batshuyai, Emerson, Malang Sarr (Loan), Matt Miazga, Jake Clarke-Salter, Charly Musonda, Kenedy, Callum Hudson-Odoi (Loan), Gabriel Slonina (Loan), Baba Abdul-Rahman (Loan)

