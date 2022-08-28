Chelsea consider last-minute bid for 29-year-old Premier League forward - Reports 

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and are contemplating a late bid for him this summer, according to the Independent.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park. Hence, the Eagles could come down from the £80 million price tag they previously placed on him. Arsenal were linked with Zaha in the past and the player is keen on joining a big-six club in the Premier League.

However, it remains to be seen if Palace will let one of their star players leave so late in the transfer window.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants an attack with versatile players who can interchange positions during the game with relative ease.

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still on their transfer radar but the west Londoners want to keep their options open. Zaha is a crucial part of manager Patrick Vieira's side.

He is an icon for the Selhurst Park outfit, where he has scored 86 goals and provided 73 assists in 433 games across all competitions. The former Manchester United forward started Palace's opening three league games this month, scoring three goals.

He was left out of the Eagles' squad in their 4-2 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad on August 27 on account of an injury.

Wilfried Zaha could be a smart signing for Chelsea

Wilfried Zaha, 29, has a bucketload of Premier League games under his belt. He is a tried and tested forward in England's top division and Chelsea could benefit from his versatility.

Zaha is capable of playing on either wing in the attack as well as in the center-forward role. Hence, he is more flexible in terms of the positions he can play in as compared to the two strikers that left the Blues this summer.

Romelu Lukaku left for Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal this summer, while Timo Werner sealed a permanent move to RB Leipzig. The latter was tried out as a left-winger by Tuchel, but seemed rigid and uncomfortable in that position.

Zaha could be the answer that the former Borussia Dortmund manager is looking for in order to bolster his attack. He currently trusts Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz to play as center-forwards. However, both of them don't have a lot of prior experience of playing in that position.

The Ivorian's desire to leave Selhurst Park for a big English club coupled with a fast-expiring contract could make this an ideal move for Chelsea to pursue.

