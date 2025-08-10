“Chelsea consider him for sale even after Levi Colwill injury" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on 22-year-old star's future at Stamford Bridge

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea still consider Renato Veiga for sale this summer, with the 22-year-old also keen on leaving Stamford Bridge. This update comes days after Levi Colwill suffered a devastating ACL injury during pre-season training, which is expected to rule him out for most of the season.

Ad

Following his side's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen (August 8), Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed they would attempt to sign a new centre-back due to Colwill's injury. However, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will make a push in the transfer market, given their reported interest in Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

With Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile currently sidelined due to injury, a section of fans thought Renato Veiga could be reintegrated into the squad. The latter joined the Blues last summer for a reported transfer fee of €14 million, making a total of 18 appearances across all competitions.

Ad

Trending

However, Veiga was frozen out of the first team and was loaned to Juvenus for the second half of the season to play in his preferred centre-back position. Romano posted an update on X (h/t Chelsea News).

"Chelsea consider Renato Veiga for sale even after Levi Colwill injury… and Veiga wants new chapter. Talks to advance in the next days with several clubs keen after Atléti deal off."

Ad

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🚨⚠️ Chelsea consider Renato Veiga for sale even after Levi Colwill injury… and Veiga wants new chapter. Talks to advance in the next days with several clubs keen after Atléti deal off.

Ad

Veiga was reportedly linked with Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, only for the move to fall through. He is currently valued at a transfer fee of €40 million.

"I think people are going to be blown away by him" - Owen Hargreaves names Chelsea's most exciting summer signing

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has named Estevao Willian as Chelsea's most exciting summer signing, predicting him to blow fans away. He also believes that Estevao is similar to Cole Palmer due to their similar playing styles.

Ad

The Blues signed Estevao from Palmeiras last summer for a reported sum of €34 million in a deal that would see the Brazilian join the Blues in 2025 upon his 18th birthday. Estevao has established himself as one of the best youngsters in the world, having earned the praise of Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year.

Hargreaves told TNT Sports (via METRO):

"Estevao… this kid is like Cole Palmer with his style of play. I think people are going to be blown away by him. Obviously he’s very young but talent-wise, he’s going to get people off their seats. Him and Palmer together with Joao Pedro as well… I mean, if Chelsea just add a goalkeeper they’ll be in the top-four, for sure."

Ad

Estevao made his debut for the Blues during their 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. The 18-year-old broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, helping his side win the friendly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More