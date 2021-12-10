Chelsea considering €60 million move for Real Madrid star - Reports 

According to multiple reports, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Real Madrid star midfielder Casemiro. Chelsea will need to come up with a bid of around €60Million to try and get the midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

This addition could turn out to be very helpful to the Chelsea squad. Real Madrid are prepared to let the Brazilian leave the club for the correct price.

The Brazilian is one of the best defensive midfielders in the game. He made his debut for Real Madrid in the 2015-16 season and has been a regular name on the team sheet ever since.

The midfielder has made 307 appearances for Real Madrid while scoring 30 goals and setting up another 27. Given his start to this season, the club are finally ready to part ways with Casemiro.

The situation has alerted Chelsea and they are now looking to snatch the midfielder from Real Madrid. According to reports, Chelsea are prepared to match Los Blancos' asking price of €60 million for the Brazilian.

The problem faced by Chelsea, though, is that Casemiro is also linked with Paris Saint-Germain. It will be very tough for the Blues to compete against them in a transfer showdown.

Ross Barkley is set to be sold by Chelsea and Saul Niguez’s stay at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to be extended either. Thus a signing like Casemiro will be welcomed to Chelsea with open arms.

Chelsea have the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic available in a similar position to Casemiro. However, signing a world class player like Casemiro would only improve the squad and Chelsea want to make sure this transfer goes through.

Casemiro’s agents have already started discussions with Chelsea. They are in pole position to try and lure him away from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are considering their options to replace Casemiro if the said transfer is to take place. They have currently set their eyes on Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and think he could be the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

