Chelsea not considering move to sign Liverpool star despite recent rumors - Reports

Chelsea are not looking to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer despite reports linking him to the west London side, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed. The Blues have been very active in the summer transfer window, having added 10 new faces to their squad already.

Arne Slot took over as the new Liverpool manager this summer, replacing Jürgen Klopp after the German tactician decided to take a sabbatical. The former Feyenoord manager was without a number of players for pre-season, as they were on duty with their respective national teams.

Versatile defender Joe Gomez was among the players unavailable for pre-season, as he was on duty with the England national team. The 27-year-old did not make an appearance in Euro 2024, and has now lost his place in the Liverpool squad.

Chelsea were reported to be interested in the former Charlton Athletic man, but Ben Jacobs has put an end to those rumors. The journalist has stated that the Blues do not intend to sign the Englishman and will not be making a move for him.

Chelsea have already signed two centre-backs this summer, Tosin Adarabioyo and youngster Aaron Anselmino, who has been sent out on loan to Boca Juniors. Enzo Maresca's side already have five senior centre-backs in their squad, with Trevoh Chalobah having been put up for sale.

Slot left Joe Gomez out of his squad for the Reds' Premier League opener at Ipswich Town at the weekend, leading to talk of a potential exit. The Englishman is expected to leave the club this summer, but a move to Stamford Bridge is not on the cards for him.

Ipswich Town set to sign Chelsea striker on loan - Reports

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for striker Armando Broja to join newly promoted side Ipswich Town this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Albanian striker isn't a part of Maresca's plans for the 2024-25 season and has been available for a transfer for a while.

Ipswich Town have made an offer to sign Broja on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for around £30 million if they avoid relegation. Both sides have already done business this summer as Omari Hutchinson left Chelsea for the Tractor Boys after impressing on loan.

The Blues are working hard to cut down their squad ahead of the closure of the transfer window on August 30th. A number of players are still expected to depart Stamford Bridge on loans or permanent deals this summer.

