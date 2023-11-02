Chelsea considering surprise January swoop for experienced England international: Reports

After a shaky start to the season, Chelsea are looking at the possibility of signing Everton star Jordan Pickford to strengthen their squad in January. The Blues will look to provide a new experience for the England international, who has been one of the most important Everton players.

Chelsea have spared no expense in the past year under the ownership of the Todd Boehly consortium, spending around £1 billion on their squad. Manager Mauricio Pochettino had very little input on their business in the summer and will be keen to have a bigger say in transfers from January.

The Blues lost goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy to Real Madrid and Al-Ahli, respectively, in the summer, bringing in two new goalkeepers. They spent a combined fee of around £40 million to sign Spaniard Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic to replace their former goalkeepers.

Sanchez has been solid but not spectacular for the Blues this season, keeping five clean sheets in his 13 matches so far. The 25-year-old has played in all of the Blues' games this season and looks like he has an issue every game.

Pickford is a reliable goalkeeper, who has earned his stripes in the Premier League over the years and is England's first choice. He was on the radar of multiple sides in the summer as he was tipped to leave Goodison Park, and Chelsea are set to revive their interest.

Jordan Pickford has kept consecutive clean sheets for the Toffees in their recent wins over West Ham United and Burnley. The 29-year-old has become a cult figure in Merseyside, and Everton will only consider a significant bid to sell him, as per 90min.

Chelsea goalkeeper situation puzzling as Petrovic watches on

In the summer, Chelsea signed Sanchez and Petrovic in the final weeks of the windows, following the late exit of Kepa. Former Brighton man Sanchez has won the trust of Pochettino, with Petrovic struggling to do the same.

Petrovic was arguably the best goalkeeper in the MLS before joining the Blues but has not been given a look-in at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old Serbia international has yet to make his debut despite being available throughout the season.

Chelsea aiming to sign another goalkeeper now proves that Pochettino does not consider Petrovic to be of the required level. The Argentine manager has openly expressed his confidence in Sanchez, but hardly talks about Petrovic to the press.

Petrovic was wanted by multiple clubs, including Nottingham Forest and FC Nantes, but he chose the London club. The former New York Revolution man will hope he finds his best form and impress the manager when his opportunity arises.