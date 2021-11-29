"Chelsea weren't creating enough real good chances" - Former Blues assistant manager says he was 'slightly surprised' by Thomas Tuchel's decision against Man Utd

Thomas Tuchel's hesitation to make substitutions during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday has been questioned by former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris.

Jorginho's blunder allowed Jadon Sancho the chance to put United ahead early in the second half, but the Italian midfielder made up for it with a penalty kick approximately 20 minutes later.

Despite dominating the game, Chelsea were unable to score the game-winning goal. Morris wasn't impressed that Tuchel didn't turn to his bench until the 78th minute.

As the Premier League leaders sought a late winner, the Blues manager eventually introduced Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku to the game - but Morris believed it was too little, too late.

He told the Stadium Astros:

“From a fan’s perspective, I would definitely have liked a couple if not all three changes at the top end of the pitch a lot earlier. I just felt that with the amount of dominance Chelsea had they wasn’t creating enough real good chances. The fact you have the level of bench that Chelsea had, there was no reason why at least two of them could have been brought on a lot earlier.”

“I thought Lukaku was the perfect addition but that’s without knowing the physical capabilities he has right now. He might not have had more than the manager gave him. It’s always easier to say after the game but we were slightly surprised that Tuchel didn’t make changes earlier.”

Morris was Frank Lampard's number two for around 18 months at Stamford Bridge before both were dismissed back in January this year and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Jody Morris was surprised when Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel waited so long before making his substitutions

Romelu Lukaku in action for Chelsea

Few would deny that since replacing Lampard, the German has taken things to a new level. He led Chelsea to their second Champions League trophy in May and has turned them into a brutally efficient squad that has set the pace in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea's juggernaut has stalled in recent weeks after failing to beat a resolute Burnley side at Stamford Bridge just before the international break.

Chelsea's lead at the top was sliced to just a single point after a similar narrative against an unexpectedly resolute Manchester United team, with current champions Manchester City closing in on the Londoners.

Tuchel stated that despite a slew of missed chances coming back to haunt his side, he was pleased with Chelsea's effort against United.

“It can happen in football [dominating but not winning], unfortunately it happened twice to us, it also happened against Burnley. I am absolutely happy with the performance. We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately, we scored two goals, one for each side.”

