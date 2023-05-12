Chelsea dealt another blow as Frank Lampard confirms 26-year-old star is set to miss Nottingham Forest fixture through injury

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ben Chilwell will miss his side's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13).

Chilwell, 26, has been one of the standout performers for the Blues in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since recovering from a hamstring injury earlier this January, he has registered one goal and two assists in 14 starts for his club.

Earlier last Saturday, the 18-cap England international sustained a hamstring injury during his team's 3-1 Premier League victory at Bournemouth. He was replaced by captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the 75th minute of the away clash.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of the Nottingham game, Lampard was asked whether Chilwell will be fit to face Forest. He replied:

"Not fit. It's a similar story to Reece James and Mason Mount. I feel for him. We miss big players. Ben, Mason and Reece are big internationals."

Apart from Chilwell, Chelsea are set to be without six other first-team stars. Reece James, Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and Armando Broja are all ruled out, while Wesley Fofana is a doubt for the contest.

Sharing his thoughts on locking horns with Nottingham Forest, Lampard added:

"It's a big test. We have to give them complete respect. They have an effective way of playing. They are very threatening in terms of set pieces and fighting for everything on the pitch."

The Blues are currently in 11th spot in the Premier League standings with 42 points from 34 games.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for Chelsea-Nottingham Forest clash

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for his former club in their upcoming league clash against Nottingham Forest. He wrote:

"I don't seem to be able to call them right, so this time I am basing my prediction purely on Forest's abysmal away record. Surely they won't get anything at Stamford Bridge... although this is Chelsea we are talking about."

Backing the Stamford Bridge outfit to beat the relegation strugglers, Sutton added:

"Blues interim manager Frank Lampard got his first win last week, although I am not sure they deserved to beat Bournemouth. Now Frank needs a home win, and despite my better judgement I am going with them to get it. Stand by for a Forest victory then... nothing would surprise me here."

Chelsea, who have registered just a single victory in their last 10 games across all competitions, have an upper hand over Steve Cooper's side. They have emerged triumphant on six successive home matches against Forest.

Forest, on the other hand, will hope to make the most of their recent run of form at Stamford Bridge, having won two of their last three Premier League games. They are currently 16th in the table with 33 points from 35 matches.

