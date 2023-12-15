Chelsea dealt blow as key man injured ahead of Sheffield United fixture

Chelsea have announced that they will be without goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the visit of Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, December 16. The Spanish goalkeeper becomes the latest injury absentee for the Blues, adding to their lengthy list of injured players.

The Blues are preparing to face strugglers Sheffield United, who claimed their first win under new manager Chris Wilder last weekend, beating Brentford 1-0 at home. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's side lost consecutive games for the first time since his arrival at the club. Their limp display at Goodison Park saw Everton beat them 2-0 last weekend.

Chelsea have announced that Spain international Robert Sanchez is set for a spell on the sidelines after he picked up a knee injury. The former Brighton & Hove Albion goaltender was forced off through injury in the second half at Everton.

Sanchez suffered his injury in their loss against Manchester United but was fit enough to feature in the match against Everton. He was, however, forced to leave the pitch in the second half, with Djordje Petrovic playing the final few minutes for his debut.

Sanchez has been an important player for Chelsea, playing every one of their games so far after arriving from Brighton in the summer. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has established himself as the first-choice in goal for the Blues after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan.

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Petrovic will make his full debut for the club when they face Wilder's Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are aware that they must find a way to win the game, as they are languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Chelsea set for Sheffield United showdown

Chelsea have picked up just 19 points from their first 16 games this season in the Premier League, leaving them in 12th place. Their defeat to Everton featured another disappointing display in which they looked sterile and bereft of ideas all over the pitch. While Chelsea dominated possession (73%), Everton had more shots on target (5) than them (4).

The Blues are not in the clear yet with their injury situation, as they remain without several key players, including captain Reece James and vice-captain Ben Chilwell. They are also without Marc Cucurella and Sanchez, who were both substituted off against Everton and also Romeo Lavia.

Newly promoted Sheffield United have yet to pick up an away win this season, and Pochettino's side will be hopeful of keeping it that way. The Blades are rock-bottom of the league standings and have won just two games.

The Blues will hope that the return of Christopher Nkunku can buoy the squad to success in the game.