Chelsea dealt blow as summer signing picks up hamstring injury 

Chelsea have been dealt an injury blow heading into the first international break of the season after youngster Omari Kellyman picked up a hamstring injury. The teenager moved to Stamford Bridge after impressing in the Aston Villa youth setup in the 2023-24 season.

Kellyman moved from the Derby County academy to Aston Villa in the summer of 2023, and one year later, Chelsea paid £19 million to sign him. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has yet to appear for the first team, having picked up an injury at the start of pre-season.

Kellyman announced via his Instagram that he has picked up a serious hamstring problem, which will likely keep him out of action for a lengthy spell. The youngster has been with the club's development side and picked up the injury in his time with the side.

Trending

Omari Kellyman announced his injury on Instagram

Kellyman is expected to miss about two months of action with his injury and is set to return sometime in November. The teenager has featured in a number of PL2 games as a Chelsea player, making his mark in academy football once more. He had a memorable game for the U-21s in the Premier League International Cup last week. He scored twice but saw a red card in the 4-2 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Chelsea warded off loan interest from League One for Omari Kellyman in the closing days of the transfer window, with Birmingham City interested. The youngster will play the entire season with the development squad and will get chances to stake his claim for a first-team spot.

Chelsea star picks up worrying injury in Crystal Palace draw

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto pulled up with an injury as his side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on September 1. The Frenchman was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the draw.

Gusto has started each of the first three league games for the Blues this season owing to a hamstring problem for Reece James. The 21-year-old has been one of the side's standout performers and appeared to hurt his ankle and hamstring in the game against Palace.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca will hope to have the defender back by the end of the international break, when his side face Bournemouth on September 14. James is also expected to be back from his own injury, as well, in time for the game at the Vitality Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback