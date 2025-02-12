Chelsea deemed frontrunners to sign PL star who is likely to leave current club even if they manage to avoid relegation: Reports

Chelsea are frontrunners to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the summer even if his club stay in the Premier League, as per Ben Jacobs. The Blues are looking to sign a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season amid their struggles in front of goal this season.

Former Manchester City prodigy Delap has been in fine form for newly promoted Ipswich Town this season, his first in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for the Tractor Boys in the league this season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has pointed out that the Enzo Maresca's side are leading the race to sign the young striker in the summer, as he is prepared to leave Portman Road at the end of the season. The England U-21 international scored one and provided an assist to help Ipswich win 2-0 against Chelsea last month.

Liam Delap is well-known to many decision-makers at Chelsea, given that he played under Maresca at Manchester City's youth academy. Club director Joe Shields was also a part of the academy staff at the Cityzens, and Delap has played alongside the likes of Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia at youth level.

Chelsea have Delap as their preferred choice to bolster their attack in the summer, having seen the struggles of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in front this season. Delap is sold on the project of the Blues and will be willing to join them despite interest from several other Premier League sides.

Youngster expresses readiness to fight for Chelsea berth

Teenage goalkeeper Mike Penders has revealed that he is prepared to fight for a starting berth at Chelsea once he joins them. The Belgian youngster signed for the Blues for around €20 million in the summer and remains on loan at boyhood club KRC Genk.

Still only 19, Penders is in his breakout season at Genk but is not fazed by his lack of experience ahead of moving to Stamford Bridge. The teenager shared his enthusiasm at joining the side ahead of the 2025-26 season in an interview with De Morgen.

“At that level you know that you will have to compete with top players anyway. It is part of it after all, you end up among the best players in the world. For someone else it can mean that he feels overwhelmed, but I don’t know that. I don’t feel insecure quickly [and] I go there with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Penders joins the club from Genk, the same club from where the Blues signed Thibaut Courtois as a youngster in 2011. Standing at an impressive 6'7 feet, the youngster has earned the number one shirt at the Belgian club, starting each of their last eight games.

