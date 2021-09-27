Chelsea star looking to join Real Madrid as a free agent in 2022 - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly keen to end his time at Stamford Bridge and join Real Madrid as a free agent next season. The German has become a key player for Thomas Tuchel but is yet to agree on a contract extension with the Blues.

According to MARCA, Chelsea are not willing to match Antonio Rudiger's wage demands and could be forced to let the defender leave on a free next summer. Rudiger has reportedly decided to leave Chelsea and has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2019 on a five-year contract in a deal worth £29 million. He was a regular in Chelsea's starting line-ups during his first two seasons with the club.

However, the German lost his place to Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva in the 2019-20 season. Rudiger fell out of favor under Frank Lampard and was often used in cup competitions and the Champions League by the former England midfielder.

Rudiger was given the opportunity to reclaim his place in the starting XI under Thomas Tuchel towards the end of last season due to the absence of injured Zouma and Silva.

The German quickly became one of Chelsea's standout players and put in a number of eye-catching performances. His pace, physicality and tenacity made him a key member of Tuchel's side.

The defender, however, looks set to leave Chelsea after the ongoing season with Real Madrid being his reported preferred destination. Los Blancos signed David Alaba on a free transfer last summer to replace Sergio Ramos, but are yet to replace Raphael Varane.

Sun Sport @SunSport Rudiger to join either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in £400,000 per week deal

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be one of a few free agents to join Real Madrid next summer

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Real Madrid have refrained from making any big money moves in the last three transfer windows due to their current financial situation. The Spanish giants have instead focused on selling and loaning out their fringe players and some of the club's highest earners.

Real Madrid will look to make some statement signings next summer. They have raised over £120 million from the sales of Achraf Hakimi, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard over the last two seasons.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra

[🥇] via 🚨| Real Madrid are the 'leading contenders' for Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea's efforts to agree a new deal with the defender have 'not gone so smoothly'.

@jamesrobsonES [🥇] via @AbsoluteChelsea

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly a top transfer target for Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos will also look to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, as the Frenchman is yet to sign a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is also set to become a free agent next summer. Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old and could look to sign him on a free next summer.

