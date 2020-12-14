Chelsea defender Baba Rahman attracting interest from Championship clubs - Reports

Chelsea are looking to trim their squad in the January transfer window, and Baba Rahman is one of the players who could be offloaded.

The Ghanaian arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2015 for a fee of £14 million but failed to get into the first team. He was sent out on loan several times and has had spells with Schalke, Reims, and Mallorca so far.

Baba Rahman’s contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2022 but with no first-team football for the Blues in sight, he is likely to be sold in January.

Several Championship clubs interested in Chelsea’s Baba Rahman

Rahman has been linked with a move to the Championship as the trio of Middlesbrough, Derby County and Watford are interested in sign him, as per a report by the72.co.uk.

The three aforementioned clubs tried to sign him in the previous summer, but a deal could not materialise. Baba Rahman has remained at Chelsea since and has made two appearances for the Chelsea Development Squad or the Reserves this season.

He is likely to be in high demand when the transfer window reopens in January, and it is believed that Premier League side Leeds United could also be in the running. Marcelo Bielsa’s side tried to sign Rahman on the deadline day of the summer transfer window but failed in their pursuit.

Still only 26, Baba Rahman still has a lot of football left in him and perhaps needs to move to a club where he can play regularly. The Championship seems like a good destination for the Ghanaian as it will improve his style physically and make him more Premier League ready.

Rahman’s best spells came at Greuther Furth and Augsburg before he earned a move to Chelsea. Since then, he has had too many injuries and loss in form. He showed signs of getting back to his best at Schalke, but the club’s managerial changes at the time hampered his progress.

Baba Rahman has made just 23 appearances for Chelsea and has had a forgettable spell so far. He will hope to resurrect his career elsewhere and will want it to happen soon.