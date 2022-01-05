Chelsea defender edging closer to Barcelona move after signing with agency linked to Lionel Messi's brother - Reports 

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has recently fueled rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona in the summer. The Danish centre-back has joined a new agency that is associated with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's brother, Rodrigo Messi.

Christensen's contract with Chelsea runs out in the summer of 2022. Hence, he is now eligible to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs in the January transfer window for a free transfer in the summer. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz With Lenglet and Umtiti on the market and Piqué turning 35 soon, Barcelona's idea is to rejuvenate the defence around Ronald Araújo who will be the leader.



• Barça consider Christensen as a strong defender with great ball playing ability.



Via (🟡): With Lenglet and Umtiti on the market and Piqué turning 35 soon, Barcelona's idea is to rejuvenate the defence around Ronald Araújo who will be the leader.• Barça consider Christensen as a strong defender with great ball playing ability.Via (🟡): @sport ❗With Lenglet and Umtiti on the market and Piqué turning 35 soon, Barcelona's idea is to rejuvenate the defence around Ronald Araújo who will be the leader.• Barça consider Christensen as a strong defender with great ball playing ability.Via (🟡): @sport https://t.co/Yilxlnwffk

Christensen was previously represented by his father, Sten. He has now joined the agency KIN where Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo Messi holds a senior position. The agency also represents Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan.

Reportedly, the Denmark international has already rejected new contract offers from Chelsea. Hence, his departure from the club seems certain and Barcelona looks like the likely destination.

Christensen has made 146 senior appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since coming through the ranks at their academy.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta also linked with a move to Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta could be on his way out of Chelsea in the summer

Andreas Christensen is not the only Chelsea centre-back linked with a move to Barcelona. Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta is in a similar boat.

Like Christensen, Azpilicueta's contract runs out at the end of the season. Hence, he has been linked with multiple clubs as well with Barcelona being the most prominent side mentioned.

Since arriving in London from Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta has made 451 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. He has been a mainstay in the side and has also been a regular club captain since the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona's domestic rivals Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard. They recently completed the sale of their right-back Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United and are now looking for a replacement.

Williams ©️ @CFCNewsReport Atletico Madrid 'considering' move for Chelsea captain Azpilicueta as they look to replace exit-bound Kieran Trippier. [Mail] Atletico Madrid 'considering' move for Chelsea captain Azpilicueta as they look to replace exit-bound Kieran Trippier. [Mail]

However, reports suggest Azpilicueta wants to sign a new contract with Chelsea. It remains to be seen how this will turn out.

Chelsea recently offered veteran Thiago Silva a one-year contract extension. They also have Antonio Rudiger's contract running out in the summer. However, it seems unlikely that the German will get an extension given his exorbitant wage demands. Reports from Spain claim Rudiger is demanding wages in the range of £200k per week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, Chelsea could decide to keep Azpilicueta for at least one more season to keep the core defense intact.

Edited by Parimal