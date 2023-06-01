Chelsea defender Thiago Silva reacts emotionally as Mason Mount reportedly agrees personal terms with Manchester United

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva recently reacted to an Instagram post, which reported that his teammate Mason Mount has agreed on personal terms with Manchester United. The Englishman is now widely expected to join the Red Devils this summer.

As per Jason Burt and James Ducker of The Telegraph, United have convinced Mount to join the club this summer and the two parties have agreed on personal terms. However, the Red Devils are yet to find a middle ground with Chelsea over a transfer fee.

Thiago Silva reacted with two crying emojis to an Instagram post reporting Mount's potential move to United. Here's the post:

Mason Mount could become Manchester United's first signing of the summer if the Red Devils are quick enough to agree on a transfer fee with Chelsea. With just a year remaining on the midfielder's contract at Stamford Bridge, United are reportedly hoping to bring the asking price below £60 million.

The Erik ten Hag-managed side are also in the market for a striker. They are reportedly tracking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. But they are not confident enough about getting him on board and are thus pursuing the likes of Napoli's Victor Osimhen as well.

Mason Mount's Chelsea career so far

Mason Mount is a Chelsea youth product and has risen up the ranks to break into their senior team. He also spent consecutive year-long loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County before then-manager Frank Lampard made him an integral part of his starting squad in 2019.

He signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in July 2019 before helping the club win the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League. He hasn't been able to live up to the same standards since and subsequent managers have shuffled him in and out of their starting XIs.

Mount was reportedly offered a long-term contract by Chelsea but chose against signing it and is now seemingly on his way out of the club.

Overall, he has made 195 appearances for the club's senior side, scoring 33 and assisting 37 goals.

