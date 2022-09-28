Chelsea defender Thiago Silva remains coy on relationship between PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar don't seem to be on the best of terms this season amid talks of an existing feud between the two attackers.

Following Brazil's 3-0 victory over Ghana on Friday (September 23), Chelsea defender Thiago Silva opened up on the perceived frosty relationship between the Parisian duo. The Brazilian told RMC Sport, in quotes carried by the Mirror:

“I can’t talk about that [the relationship between Neymar and Mbappe]. I’m not inside PSG. I don’t know what exactly is going on. I can’t talk about Kylian. I can talk about Neymar who I know very well, he does everything to help his team.”

Transfer Dan @TheTransferOne This summer, Mbappe asked PSG to sell Neymar only for someone from Neymar’s camp to find out about this request. There’s now big friction between the two players.



Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's 'cold' relationship has been scrutinized in recent months. It all began with rumors that the Frenchman demanded PSG offload the Brazilian winger shortly after he signed a new contract with the Parisians this summer.

Things got even worse after the two attackers clashed over penalty duties during a Ligue 1 match versus Montpellier last month. Manager Christophe Galtier tried to calm the situation by insisting that the pair were good ahead of the clash with Brest last month. However, the players' reactions in recent weeks suggest otherwise.

For instance, Neymar appeared frosty when asked about his relationship with Mbappe following Brazil's 3-0 victory over Ghana last week.

The Frenchman also admitted that his relationship with the former Barcelona winger hasn't always been rosy. He said at a press conference last month:

"To talk about Neymar, this is the sixth year, I think we've always had a relationship like this based on respect. But we've always had moments like this where sometimes we've had moments that were a bit colder and moments that were a bit hotter."

"There are times, you'll see, when we're the best of friends and sometimes we don't talk so much, it's the nature of our relationship that's like that."

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG so far this season

It's been a promising start for Ney and Kylian Mbappe this term.

Despite their perceived rocky relationship, the two attackers have been influential for the French giants this season. The Brazilian appears to have returned to the top of his game since the campaign kicked off, recording 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has bagged an impressive 10 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders in nine matches across all fronts.

