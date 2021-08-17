Chelsea defender on Tottenham's radar - Reports

Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a deal worth £97.5 million. The Blues are expected to sell a couple of players to recoup part of their expenses and French centre-back Kurt Zouma could be the first to leave. According to reports, the defender has emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

So far, no official approach has been made by Spurs regarding their interest in the player but they are expected to make a move in the coming days.

🚨 NEW: Tottenham are discussing with Chelsea for the potential transfer for Kurt Zouma. West Ham & Crystal Palace are also interested. [@JulienMaynard] pic.twitter.com/4f0aAdqEOB — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 31, 2021

Kurt Zouma looks destined to leave Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, with Thomas Tuchel apparently not having the Frenchman in his plans for the season. It is believed that the only thing keeping the player at Stamford is the fact that the club is still waiting for an offer that suits both parties.

Sources have claimed that a couple of Serie A outfits have shown interest in signing the centre-back but his priority is to remain in London. It appeared as though West Ham would be Zouma's next destination but despite showing interest in his services, the London-based side have failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has given an update on Kurt Zouma's Chelsea future ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JAP4jBFCDv — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 2, 2021

The Blues signed the defender from French club Saint-Ettiene in a deal worth £12 million in January 2014. He spent the 2017/2018 season on loan at Stoke City before having another loan spell at Everton during 2018/2019. He returned to Stamford Bridge after his time stint with the Toffees and so far has made 151 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, bagging 10 goals and six assists.

Kurt Zuma appears to be living on borrowed time at Chelsea

Chelsea's asking price for Zouma

According to multiple sources, Chelsea have slapped a £25 million asking price on Kurt Zouma. Although the defender isn't in Thomas Tuchel's plans for the season, the Blues won't be in a rush to sell him as he still has two years left on his contract.

Zuma made 36 appearances for the Blues across all competitions last season, and even recorded five goals to his name. He's in pretty decent form and that will make it easier to find suitors.

Edited by Prem Deshpande