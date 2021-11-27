Chelsea demand €50 million superstar midfielder from Barcelona in exchange for Christian Pulisic: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. The American has failed to reach the heights that were expected of him since his move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

The Blues are therefore open to the prospect of selling Pulisic. According to El Nacional, Chelsea could seek a fee in the region of €50 million or Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in exchange for Christian Pulisic.

The Blaugrana could struggle to raise the funds required to sign Pulisic. So they might have to accept a swap deal involving De Jong if they want to sign the American from Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £58 million in the summer of 2019. Pulisic endured a slow start to life in England, as he struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, however, showed glimpses of his ability towards the end of his debut campaign with Chelsea. He scored eleven goals in 34 appearances for the club in all competitions during the 2019-20 season. He scored just six goals in 43 appearances for the club last season, helping Chelsea win the Champions League title.

Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea this season. He is behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner at the moment. Despite revealing his desire to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the club's starting line-up, Pulisic could be enticed by a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona are desperate to sign a forward in January, as they are short of attacking options. They failed to sign adequate replacements for Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi this summer. The Blaugrana are also going through an injury crisis in attack, which could force them to make some signings in January.

Barcelona's dire financial situation and desperate need for a forward could force them to sell one of their prized assets to raise capital for new arrivals.

Barcelona unlikely to sell Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea despite their interest in Christian Pulisic

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been a crucial member of Barcelona's starting line-up. He has made 108 appearances for the club, and scored nine goals since joining from Ajax in 2019.

Along with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo, De Jong is one of the young talents around whom Barcelona are looking to build a squad around.

Considering the same, Barcelona could offer Chelsea the chance to sign former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in exchange for Pulisic. The Brazilian has struggled to produce the goods for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in January 2018.

Chelsea have expressed an interest in the attacking midfielder in the past, and might still be interested in him.

