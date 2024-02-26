"Chelsea deserve that" – Mark Goldbridge labels Chelsea as 'cowards' after extra-time defeat to Liverpool in EFL Cup final

Manchester United supporter and popular YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has hit out at Chelsea for their lack of initiative in their 1-0 EFL Cup final defeat against Liverpool on February 25.

After a goalless end to the regulation time, the Blues failed to make the most of the extra-time against a comparatively inexperienced Reds side. They were seemingly the second-best team in the 30 minutes with Virgil van Dijk heading in the decisive goal in the 118th minute.

Before the 32-year-old Liverpool defender's header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner, Goldbridge shared his thoughts on the west London side's display in the extra-time at Wembley. He wrote on X:

"Chelsea's lack of intent in extra-time is embarrassing! Considering the team Liverpool have out they should be going for it."

Following the Reds captain's late winner, Goldbridge posted on X:

"Chelsea deserve that. Cowards in extra-time."

For the majority of the extra-time, the Reds had a number a players under the age of 21. While Harvey Elliott started the clash, Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, and James McConnell all played crucial roles in helping their team lift their 10th EFL Cup trophy.

Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool's latest glory in match against Chelsea as 'most special'

At a post-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that his team's 2024 EFL Cup glory is his best achievement in his management career. He told reporters (h/t The Guardian):

"What we see here today is exceptional. We might never see it again. These things don't happen in football. I got told there's an English phrase: 'You don't win trophies with kids'. I didn't know that. In more than 20 years, it is easily the most special trophy I have ever won. It is absolutely exceptional."

Klopp, who has now won eight trophies at the Anfield outfit, concluded:

"Tonight is an overwhelming ­feeling. I was proud of everyone involved in everything here, I was proud of our people for the way they pushed us, I was proud of the staff for creating this kind of atmosphere where these boys can just do what they are best at. I was proud of our academy, of my coaches, of so many things."

Liverpool, who were without a whopping 11 players in Sunday's final, relished 54% possession and recorded 24 shots compared to Chelsea's 19 in the cup final. They completed 579 passes with an accuracy of 84%, while the London club completed 468 with 80% accuracy.

The Reds, who are currently leading the Premier League table with 60 points from 26 outings, will next be in action on Wednesday (February 28). They will face EFL Championship side Southampton, who are currently fourth, in their FA Cup last-16 encounter at Anfield.