Chelsea draw up 4-man managerial shortlist including ex-Manchester United coach as they look to hire new first team manager - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly compiled a list of four managers as potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club by mutual consent after just a year in charge. The Chelsea hierarchy had to make a big decision given the two-year contract handed to Pochettino, and the two parties eventually chose to part ways.

Many names have been linked with the vacant position at Stamford Bridge, but journalist Matt Law has now claimed that just four managers are being considered. Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, Brentford boss Thomas Frank and an unnamed manager have made the shortlist.

Chelsea have ended their pursuit of Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß and Girona's Michel after both decided to remain with their respective sides. Three of the four managers on the shortlist are known entities and would be managing in the Premier League next season anyway.

Former Manchester City assistant Maresca is familiar with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer from his time at the Etihad. He has also worked closely with Chelsea's Director of Recruitment Joe Shields during his time with the Cityzens.

Ipswich boss McKenna previously worked as an assistant manager at Manchester United. Still only 38, he has two impressive promotions on his CV and is seen as a manager who can play the type of football the Blues want.

Thomas Frank recently reiterated his desire to remain with Brentford, but would be tempted by a move to Chelsea. His experience working with incoming set-piece tactician Bernardo Cueva might also make him an interesting candidate for the Blues.

As all three remain under contract with their respective sides, the Blues would have to pay compensation to sign them.

Brighton keen to beat Chelsea to managerial appointment

Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to beat Chelsea to the appointment of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna ahead of the 2024-25 season. Like the Blues, the Seagulls are without a manager after Roberto De Zerbi opted to leave due to irreconcilable differences.

McKenna impressed with Ipswich, leading them from League One to the Premier League in two seasons. The young manager worked under Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford, learning the trade at one of the biggest clubs.

With a contract at Portman Road until 2027, potential suitors would have to pay around £6 million to get him out of the club. Recently named the LMA Manager of the Year ahead of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, McKenna's stocks are on the rise.