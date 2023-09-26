"Chelsea is my dream to play for” - 18-year-old star admits he's a fan of the London club amid interest from Liverpool

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu has subtly hinted at a potential departure from the Italian side, while revealing his love for Chelsea, amid rumors about Liverpool's interest.

Emerging from the acclaimed FC Nordsjaelland academy, Dorgu transitioned to the Serie A club just last summer. During his initial year in Italy, he confined his skills to the club’s under-19 squad. However, the left-back ascended to the first team last month, with five appearances in Serie A and a debut in the Coppa Italia.

It is little surprise that European powerhouses are interested in his services, and the prodigy himself spoke candidly about the ongoing speculations. Speaking to Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet (via Liverpool Echo), he elaborated:

“I really just take it as motivation, that when the big teams look at me, it is because I am doing the right thing and must continue. Then it’s just a matter of time before the big teams come knocking.”

Moreover, Dorgu, whose contract with Lecce runs through the summer of 2027, did not shy away from disclosing that Chelsea was his dream destination. He revealed:

“Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them.”

In an earlier conversation this summer with another Danish outlet, Patrick Dorgu's agent shed light on Liverpool's ongoing interest in the player, saying:

"Liverpool want him. Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there, he’ll have to play in the U23 team. It’s not the best for him, so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. We focus on his career, development and playing time."

With Chelsea interested in young players, having signed mostly under-25 talents in the last two transfer windows, Patrick Dorgu could potentially opt for a Stamford Bridge move. However, the 18-year-old is clearly interested in a destination where he will get extensive playing time, which might be tough with intense competition at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Chelsea keep their sights on Federico Chiesa, as Juventus hints on price tag

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly expressed interest in securing the services of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. According to Fichajes.net (via Hard Tackle), both English clubs are eager to fortify their flanks and have identified the 25-year-old as a key target.

Juventus, for their part, are prepared to sever ties with the talismanic player for a fee estimated at €70 million. Chiesa became a part of their ensemble back in 2020, following an impressive stint at Fiorentina. Initially joining the Turin-based club on loan, he secured a permanent move in the summer of 2022.

The Italian was pivotal in his early years at Juventus and was an instrumental figure in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. However, a series of unfortunate injuries curtailed his momentum, causing a noticeable dip in his form and contributions on the field.

Yet, the 2023-24 season seems to have marked a resurgence for Chiesa. He has already made a significant impact in five Serie A outings, contributing to five goals, scoring four, and providing one assist. His rekindled form has reawakened interest from top European clubs, especially in the English Premier League.