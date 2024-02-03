Chelsea duo deactivate social media accounts following abuse after Liverpool loss

Chelsea midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have reportedly deactivated their X handles.

CFCDaily posted screenshots of both profiles on X, which showed that the profiles of both players could not be found, indicating that they have been suspended.

Here's the tweet for the same:

Expand Tweet

The move likely comes after both players received plenty of online criticism from fans and pundits for their poor outing against Liverpool at Anfield. The Blues lost 4-1 at the home of the league leaders.

Chelsea suffered all over the pitch and both Fernandez and Caicedo received a lot of flak for failing to deal with Liverpool's press. The defeat has left the Blues in tenth place, with 31 points after 22 games.

Much of the criticism comes from the fact that both players were signed for massive deals by Chelsea last year. The Blues paid a reported £107 million to Benfica in January 2023 for Fernandez, while Caicedo cost a British record £115 million from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Chelsea's poor outing against Liverpool in 4-1 defeat

Chelsea were hammered 4-1 by the Reds at Anfield. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the hosts with a smart finish after the ball had stayed on his feet courtesy of a lucky deflection.

Youngster Conor Bradley doubled the lead with a fierce low drive into the far post from a tight angle. Liverpool missed a chance to go 3-0 up when Darwin Nunez hit the woodwork for a penalty earned by Jota.

They scored the third when Dominik Szoboszlai headed in off a Bradley cross. Chelsea pulled one back through a smart strike from Christopher Nkunku but Liverpool restored their three-goal cushion, courtesy of a Luis Diaz finish.

Chelsea's next game is against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Sunday, February 4, at Stamford Bridge.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here