Chelsea duo 'seduced' by idea of playing for European giants next season: Reports

Barcelona look determined to raid Chelsea in the approaching summer transfer window and could force Thomas Tuchel to sign several defenders for the club. Xavi Hernandez is an admirer of the experienced Spanish duo of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta and wants to bring them to Camp Nou.

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo claims that both Chelsea players appreciate the La Liga club's interest and are 'seduced' by the prospect of wearing the Blaugrana colors.

The situation with their contracts is the same with both of their deals expiring in 2023. Right-back Azpilicueta has been a great servant to the club, having joined from Olympique Marseille in 2012. Left-back Alonso arrived in 2016 from Serie A side Fiorentina.

Amidst the sanctions in effect and uncertainty regarding the club's ownership, the Chelsea defenders would like to end their association respectfully after serving with full conviction. The Spanish side have a keen interest in Azpilicueta given his leadership qualities and his versatality to play as a centre-back and on the wings.

However, they could have problems negotiating a price for him. The 32-year old is a much-loved figure at Stamford Bridge and is under a certain moral obligation to avoid forcing a move out in difficult times. He triggered an extension clause (as per The Athletic) in his contract after featuring in a certain number of games and is now hopeful that Chelsea will allow him to leave on a gentleman's agreement.

The Spanish outlet also suggested that Alonso is in fact 'looking forward to playing' for the La Liga giants and is hopeful that the Blues will allow him to leave for a 'low fee'.

26-year old Chelsea centre-back will join the Blaugrana on a free

While there is uncertainty regarding a move for Blues defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, the picture is way clearer in the case of Andreas Christensen. The Denmark international's contract runs out in June and his future destination will be Camp Nou, as reported by AS.

The deal between the two parties will last for a duration of five years, and the Chelsea defender will cost Barcelona around €5 million per season. Christensen's recent performances have not inspired confidence in the Catalan club's camp, who are reportedly divided over his arrival.

The centre-back was unable to cope-up with Vinicius Jr. against Real Madrid in the Champions League and then made a costly error against Arsenal in the Premier League. Having managed to sign the Dane, it will be interesting to see whether Blaugrana will be able to get his Blues teammates to Spain as well.

