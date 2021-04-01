Chelsea eager to hijack Barcelona's move for Liverpool star- Reports

Chelsea will reportedly enter the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Gerginio Wijnaldum this summer. Wijnaldum's contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will become a free agent in the summer.

According to Marca, Chelsea will look to hijack Barcelona's move for Wijnaldum. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has made the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum one of the club's top priorities this summer and is desperate to reunite with the Dutch international at the Camp Nou.

Georginio Wijnaldum joined Liverpool in the summer of 2016 from Newcastle in a deal worth £23 million.

The Dutchman predominantly played as an attacking midfielder prior to joining Liverpool but developed into one of the Premier League's best box-to-box midfielders under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The 30-year-old played a prominent role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season and in their Premier League triumph last season.

Wijnaldum has gone on to make over 200 appearances for Liverpool in his five years with the club.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to keep hold of the Dutch midfielder. The German manager has reportedly begged the club's hierarchy to agree terms with the midfielder.

Wijnaldum, however, seems set to move away from Merseyside after failing to sign a new contract. Barcelona are rumored to be the midfielder's next location, where he will reunite with former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

Chelsea, however, are looking to enter the race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum. The Blues have improved vastly under Thomas Tuchel and look set to finish the season in the top four.

Thomas Tuchel will then switch focus to making some new signings in the summer that will help transform his Chelsea side into genuine contenders for silverware next season.

Advertisement

Chelsea join Georginio Wijnaldum free transfer race with Liverpool midfielder also wanted by Barcelona, PSG and Juventus https://t.co/iBwGFwc2ya — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) April 1, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum likely to join Barcelona despite interest from Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

It seems unlikely that Georginio Wijnaldum will leave Liverpool to join an immediate Premier League rival. The Dutchman seems to have his heart set on a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Chelsea are reportedly surprise contenders to sign Gini Wijnaldum this summer, according to shock reports in Spain.(Marca) — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 31, 2021

Advertisement

When asked about his future last week, Wijnaldum provided a cagey response.

"You will always talk about those things and about my future. But as I have said on other occasions , I have no news yet. When there is news, I will talk about it, but there is no news," said Wijnaldum.