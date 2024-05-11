Chelsea equal record for most number of yellow cards in a season as they reach staggering tally in win over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea equalled a bit of an unwanted record in the Premier League as they picked up three yellow cards in their win over Nottingham Forest on May 11. The Blues further strengthened their push for a European place with a late win over Forest, who remain in danger of facing the drop.

This season, a lot has been said about the immaturity of this young Blues side, and their yellow card count has not helped their cause. Chelsea had received 98 bookings heading into the game at City Ground, a good chunk of which came from petulant acts in the first half of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side equalled the record of 101 yellow cards in a single league season set by Leeds United in 2021-22 in forgivable fashion. Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson jumped over the advertising boards into the away crowd to celebrate his 82nd-minute winner, earning a reprimand.

The Blues had earlier been shown two bookings to Benoit Badiashile and Conor Gallagher, both for fouls, in the first half. They became only the second side, after Leeds United, to receive 100+ bookings in a single campaign.

In contrast to their immature showings before the turn of the year, Chelsea have shown greater maturity, receiving only six bookings for dissent in 2024. Of the six, two came after the final whistle against Aston Villa after their 2-2 draw last month.

Jackson has received ten cautions this season, with Moises Caicedo just behind him on nine. The Senegal striker served a one-match suspension earlier in the season after receiving his fifth caution, so did Cole Palmer.

The Blues will face Brighton and Bournemouth in their next two games to round up the season and could break the record set by Leeds United.

Reece James returns to action in style for Chelsea

Reece James made his return from injury for Chelsea as they came from behind to win against Nottingham Forest at City Ground. The England international assisted his side's winning goal as they won 3-2 to go level on points with Newcastle United.

Blues captain James had been out since injuring his hamstring on December 10 and underwent surgery. The 24-year-old spent five months on the sidelines and was named in the squad for the first time since December.

The England international came off the bench in the 79th minute and provided an assist for Jackson's winner within three minutes of his introduction. The right-back will be keen to finish the season strongly and possibly make the England squad for Euro 2024.