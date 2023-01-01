Chelsea can't exploit FFP loophole to complete record-breaking deal for Enzo Fernandez: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have been informed that they cannot exploit a loophole in the Financial Fair Play system in their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Reports claimed that the Blues were looking to classify the signing of the midfielder under the 'youth development' category as Fernandez is just 21, but were unable to do so.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are reluctant to pay the Argentine's release clause in one go as it will complicate their FFP situation.

This means that their determination to spend a club record £105 million, which is the release clause of the player with the Portuguese outfit, will have a drastic impact on their further spending.

Having reportedly already spent £63 million on a deal that is set to bring RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge in the summer and £35 million for AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile among numerous other signings this season, fans wonder if the club will let players go in order to balance the books.

Some of the top candidates to leave Chelsea include midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, whose contracts are set to expire over the summer. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also a likely candidate after falling out of favor with new manager Graham Potter. Forwards Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have already been linked with moves away from the team.

Fernandez has many suitors across the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool joining Chelsea in the race for his signature. The 21-year-old was brilliant for Argentina in the World Cup, playing a vital role in the midfield and winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

It remains to be seen if new owner Todd Boehly will continue to splash the cash after a summer window that saw Chelsea spend over £250 million.

Chelsea looking to hijack deal for Arsenal target

The Blues want to sign Shakhtar Donetsk talent Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea are also looking to hijack Arsenal's pursuit of long-time target — Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The winger has made it clear that he wants to leave the Ukrainian team and has used social media to make his intentions clear.

After Arsenal's 4-2 win over Brighton, Mudryk posted a video on Instagram, calling Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi "2 top coaches". The winger previously worked under de Zerbi at Shakhtar and is now looking to force a way out of the Ukrainian side.

The Gunners have submitted a bid of €40m + €20m in add-ons for Mudryk, but Shakhtar are hopeful they can get closer to €100 million for the player. The Blues, on the other hand, are set to spend more freely in the January window and thus could land the player over their London rivals, according to the Guardian.

