Chelsea eyeing surprise move for World Cup winner who plays for London rivals: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the January transfer window.

First-choice shot-stopper at Stamford Bridge, Robert Sanchez, hasn't impressed since his reported €28.7 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, and the Blues may be looking to find a replacement.

Sanchez has managed just three clean sheets from 16 Premier League appearances and is currently sidelined with a muscular injury that is expected to keep him out till mid-January. The Spain international last appeared for the Blues in the 2-0 defeat to Everton on December 10.

Sanchez's injury concerns, coupled with his form, have brought out rumors suggesting that Chelsea could dip into the market for another goalkeeper. Transfer expert Dean Jones claims that Areola is being considered at Stamford Bridge (via The Hard Tackle).

The World Cup winner joined the Hammers on an initial loan deal during the summer of 2021 before signing permanently the following year for a reported €9.3 million. Overall, Areola has made 58 appearances for his current employers, keeping 20 clean sheets in the process.

The 30-year-old previously spent time at Fulham, where he made 36 Premier League appearances and kept 13 clean sheets. With Areola occupying the Hammers' goal, it will be interesting to see whether David Moyes' side let go of the Frenchman.

Aaron Ramsdale is reported to be another option that Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are considering for January. The England international has lost his place in the Arsenal goal following the introduction of Brentford loanee David Raya.

William Gallas has urged Aaron Ramsdale to join Chelsea

Aaron Ramsdale (via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has urged Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Rasmdale to join Chelsea amid rumors linking the shot-stopper with a move away from the Emirates.

Ramsdale was seen as the Gunners' first choice following his reported €28 million move from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021. However, he's played just five Premier League matches this season, following David Raya's arrival before the season's commencement.

Gallas said in an interview with Lord Ping (via Football London):

"He’s not playing for Arsenal and he will certainly be very frustrated, especially after the season he had last season, so I’m not sure if his agent is in contact, but it could be a great move for Chelsea and him."

With Sanchez injured, the 25-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper's addition would seem reasonable given the latter's Premier League experience. He has made 152 appearances in the English top flight representing the Gunners, Bournemouth, and Sheffield United, keeping 38 clean sheets.