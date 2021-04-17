Chelsea to face competition from Real Madrid for Jules Kounde - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received a transfer blow in the form of Jules Kounde as Real Madrid have identified him as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane.

Varane’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, and he is yet to sign an extension with the club. The Frenchman reportedly wants a new challenge elsewhere after winning everything with Los Blancos in Spain and in Europe.

Kounde has put in some impressive performances at the back for Sevilla and has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Sevilla's Jules Kounde https://t.co/hEchJIATOe — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 16, 2021

Chelsea are expected to add more quality to their defense, and Kounde is being seen as a good option as he is still young and has plenty of European pedigree too.

Real Madrid could upset Chelsea’s transfer plans with Kounde signing

Incidentally, Chelsea have also been linked with Raphael Varane, the player Real Madrid are trying to replace with Kounde. However, the Blues are underdogs in the race to sign Varane as Manchester United are also interested.

Chelsea want long-term replacements for the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva, and Kounde’s impressive displays for Sevilla have caught their attention.

As per Marca (via Express), the 22-year-old has a release clause of £68 million, which isn’t beyond Chelsea. However, with Real Madrid after Kounde, the chance to remain in Spain and play for a team who are challenging for titles could be too tempting.

Chelsea may have to look elsewhere to strengthen their defense as the odds are stacked against them. Should Varane stay at Real Madrid, the Whites will still look to add fresh blood anyway with Sergio Ramos set to leave in the summer.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea will eventually sign, and their final league position in the Premier League could have a big say on matters.

The Blues are currently competing for the FA Cup, the Champions League and a place in the top four.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have a crucial few weeks coming up and will need Champions League football to ensure they are able to sign the best players in the summer transfer window.