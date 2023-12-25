Chelsea face FA fine as 6 players including unused sub Marcus Bettinelli are booked in feisty clash against Wolves

Chelsea's discipline was called into question as six of their players, including Marcus Bettinelli, received yellow cards in their clash with Wolves. This incident marks yet another setback for the Blues in a season already marred by struggles to find form.

Among those booked were Raheem Sterling, who received a late-game caution, and Bettinelli, who was penalized for dissent while off the field. According to reports from the Daily Mail (via GOAL), this accumulation of bookings could lead to financial penalties for Chelsea based on the Football Association's disciplinary regulations.

The rule essentially states that a club will face sanctions if six or more of its players receive cautions or are sent off in a match. This rule is a part of the FA's measures to maintain discipline and sportsmanship within the league.

The other Chelsea players who found themselves in the referee's notebook include Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson. This heated contest at the Molineux Stadium resulted in disciplinary issues for Chelsea and added to their woes in the league standings.

With eight defeats this season, Mauricio Pochettino's squad is under significant pressure as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace in their next match.

Chelsea slap £50 million price tag on Gallagher as Tottenham show interest

The Blues have reportedly placed a £50 million valuation on midfielder Conor Gallagher. This development comes amid growing interest from league rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder, whose contract with Chelsea is winding down with just 18 months remaining, has become a coveted asset in the transfer market. According to The Sun (via Daily Post), Tottenham are strategizing to offload one of their own players in the January transfer window.

This move is seen as a calculated effort to generate the necessary funds to meet the Blues' hefty asking price for Gallagher. While his potential departure from Stamford Bridge has been the subject of speculation, the club's motives appear to be driven by a larger vision.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, the Bridge has invested over £1 billion in reshaping the squad. The potential sale of Gallagher could be part of a broader strategy to balance Mauricio Pochettino's side, with a particular focus on acquiring a new striker. The London outfit are looking for an increased attacking threat, even if it means parting ways with a talent like Gallagher.