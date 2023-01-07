Chelsea face fight to keep highly rated 20-year-old amid interest from multiple clubs - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly facing a fight to keep hold of highly-rated 20-year-old star player Dion Rankine amid interest from multiple clubs.

The versatile attacking midfielder is in the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are beginning negotiations over a new contract, fearing a potential departure in the winter transfer window.

According to Football Insider, several clubs are interested in signing Rankine, including clubs from France, Holland, and Belgium. It is believed that the clubs are willing to pay a substantial fee for Rankine, who is widely regarded as one of the shining stars of the current Chelsea youth teams.

However, the Blues are said to be determined to keep hold of Rankine and have reportedly offered him a new contract to fend off interest from other clubs. However, it remains to be seen whether Rankine will accept the offer, as he is thought to be keen to secure more first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Rankine's potential departure would be a blow to the Blues, who are already struggling this year in the Premier League season. Rankine has been with the club since he turned 14 and has progressed through the youth ranks, but the young English midfielder is yet to play for the senior side of the team.

He has scored two goals and assisted as many goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea's youth side, showing his ability to play on both flanks with the same intensity.

Graham Potter has been forced to call upon many youth team players following injury issues to first-team players. Rankin can expect more team games in the senior side if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen how the situation will play out, but it is clear that Chelsea has a fight on their hands to keep hold of Rankine. With interest from some of the biggest clubs in English football, it could be difficult for the Blues to persuade Rankine to stay. Only time will tell what the future holds for the talented young midfielder.

Chelsea signed Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos on a long-term contract from Vasco da Gama confirms transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has officially confirmed that Andrey Santos has signed with Chelsea as a new player on a long-term contract.

The Brazilian talent, born in 2004, has joined the club from Vasco da Gama for a reported fee of €12.5 million.

Santos has been in London since last week and is excited to begin this new chapter of his career with the Blues starting next month. As a talented young player, Santos is expected to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and contribute to the team's success in the seasons ahead.

