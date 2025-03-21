Chelsea to face new opponents in opening fixture of Club World Cup as Club Leon banned from event for FIFA rules breach

Chelsea has yet to find out their opponent for the opening fixture of their Club World Cup journey in the United States of America after their slated opponent, Club Leon, was banned. The Mexican side was found guilty of breaching FIFA rules and will forfeit their place in the tournament.

The Liga MX side was found guilty of violating the football governing body's ownership rules. Leon failed to meet the multi-club ownership criteria because the group that owns the club also owns fellow Club World Cup participant Pachuca.

Following FIFA's ruling, a new club will replace Leon in the competition and face Chelsea in the tournament's opening game. The team selected to replace the Mexican side will face the Blues, Brazilian side Flamengo, and Tunisian outfit Esperance in the competition's group stage.

In a statement made via Goal, Club Leon said:

"It is a cruel and unfair measure, one that we do not agree with, and we do not know who it benefits, but we do know who it harms: our fans. Leon complied with the corresponding processes at all times, submitting to all the required expert reports, hearings, and investigations. We are an independent, autonomous, and sovereign team. Let there be no doubt about it."

"Club Leon will appeal this decision in every possible way, and we will do everything we can to defend our place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup," the statement further read.

Leon is not expected to go down without a fight and will attempt to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Chelsea legend laments never winning the Club World Cup with the Blues

Chelsea legend John Terry has lamented never winning the Club World Cup with the club. The former defender is a legendary figure at the London-based club, scoring 67 and assisting 27 as a center-back to help the team to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Champions League.

In a recent interview, the legendary defender reminisced on the competition and his inability to win it, saying via Football London:

"In terms of the Club World Cup, I see the trophy today and I'm really frustrated that I'm not going to get an opportunity to win it. Because as a player, you want to say 'I’ve played in everything', and I'm never going to really get the chance to say that with this trophy. This will be the first time anyone will actually be able to say they are the best club in the world."

The former Blues captain concluded:

"It's a real opportunity [for Chelsea] to go and win it. That opportunity might not be there in four years, but Chelsea might not be in those top competitions, and we might drop out of that. So, as a player, and I promise you now, when you have been retired six years, I would play 100 games a season if I had to. I'd love to go back. I see this as a really big opportunity to go and play and to win something that nobody's won before."

The West London club and 31 other clubs will participate in an expanded version of the tournament in the United States of America. The English side will be looking to lift the competition for the second time in their history after winning the tournament in 2022.

