Chelsea fall behind Arsenal and Manchester United in race to sign 23-year-old attacker: Reports

Journalist Dean Jones recently claimed that Chelsea have fallen behind Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

Felix's future at the Spanish club looks uncertain, and various clubs are monitoring his situation. The three Premier League sides (United, Arsenal, and Chelsea) are reportedly interested in taking Felix on loan in the January transfer window but have been put off by Atletico Madrid's demands of a loan fee of €20 million.

However, their interest hasn't yet died completely and a move could yet happen if Atletico's demands change. Jones has now revealed that Chelsea are trailing Arsenal and the Red Devils in the race for Felix's signature.

He further added that the Gunners "have the edge" at this point in time. Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jones said (via HITC):

"It genuinely is up in the air at the moment because of this valuation that is on him. Nobody is going to pay that at the moment. Manchester United have made the first steps towards this deal and they’re not willing to go near it."

He added:

"It’s looking like Arsenal or Man United and then Chelsea. I can’t make my way between those. I would say Arsenal need him more because he’ll make a bigger impact. Man United would be a good move, but I don’t think it would be as defining in their season. I just feel like centrally, Joao Felix could be so helpful and I think Arsenal have the edge."

Since his 2019 move from Benfica, Felix has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 130 games for Los Rojiblancos. He is yet to meet the lofty expectations he set during his time in Portugal.

However, Felix is still only 23 and undoubtedly remains one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United will get a top-four finish and Chelsea will miss out

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp recently shared his prediction for the Premier League's top four at the end of the season. Chelsea missed out on the list. Redknapp told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I didn’t have them [Tottenham] in my top four to start with and I still don’t, I don’t think they’ve got quite enough, it’s going to take a lot for them to get there. I think it’s going to be Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, that’s my four right now."

