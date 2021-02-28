Chelsea Fan Corner: Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to locks horns at Stamford Bridge later today in what could be an important game in the race for the top four. Both sides are firmly in the running to secure UEFA Champions League spots next season and will look to pip one another after playing out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and look like a force to be reckoned with once again. The German tactician has made a massive impression since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm and will look to scalp another feather in his cap with a victory against Manchester United, having already beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in his short stint at Stamford Bridge so far.

Chelsea fans across India have been looking forward to the game all week, with a handful of them recalling their favorite games against Manchester United over the years.

Siobhan de Souza from Goa looked back on fondly as his time as a Blues supporter, as he picked out Chelsea’s 1-0 victory against the Red Devils from the 2004-05 season as his Mera No.1 moment. Chelsea recorded a 1-0 victory that day, with Eidur Gudjohnsen scoring the solitary goal of the game in Jose Mourinho’s first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.

Namrata Satam from Mumbai chose Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the 2020 FA Cup Final as her Mera No.1 moment. Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount scored for the Blues at Old Trafford that day, while Harry Maguire’s own goal late in the game virtually sealed the game for the away side. Bruno Fernandes scored a late penalty, but that proved to be a mere consolation for the Red Devils.

Ashish Singh from Ahmedabad touched upon another memorable Chelsea performance against Manchester United when the two sides locked horns in the 2016-17 season. With Antonio Conte in charge of the Blues and former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in the dugout for Manchester United, the game produced a stunning result in favor of the London Club. Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners on the night, and Ashish Singh looked back on N’Golo Kante’s goal in particular as his Mera No.1 moment.

Chelsea’s five at the back formation could trouble Manchester United

As expected, Tuchel is expected to deploy a 3-5-2 against the Red Devils and it remains to be seen how Solskjaer and co cope with the Blues’ threat. As discussed by Arjun Kapoor and Pradhyum Reddy in the second episode of Talking Tactics, the threat posed by Reece James and Marcos Alonso could be pivotal for Chelsea on the night.

Manchester United have been in stunning form away from home this season, but the Red Devils will need the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to make runs in behind the Chelsea backline. As expected, Bruno Fernandes will be one to watch, and the Portuguese midfielder’s all-round ability in central midfield could decide the game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been two of the most successful teams since the inception of the Premier League and have played out several iconic fixtures over the years. Tuchel and Solskjaer also have a bit of history between them, with the German manager squaring off against Manchester United in the 2018-19 season in the UEFA Champions League during his stint as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Chelsea have won four and drawn two Premier League games under Tuchel so far and will look to continue their rich vein of form against a Manchester United side that has been in stunning form on their travels this season. This is a fixture that has been impossible to call over the years, and another Premier League classic could be on the cards if current form is anything to go by.