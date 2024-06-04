“Chelsea fans were angry, Arsenal fans weren’t enthusiastic” - Kai Havertz opens up on tough start to life after Emirates switch

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has spoken about his difficult start to life in North London following his decision to leave Chelsea in 2023. The German forward emerged as one of the finest and most consistent players for the Gunners in the latter part of the campaign after overcoming a poor start.

Before signing for Arsenal last summer, Havertz was wanted by Real Madrid after he made his intention to leave Chelsea known. The former Bayer Leverkusen forward struggled at the start of his time at the Emirates, as he was tried in a variety of positions.

The 24-year-old had to endure a great deal of negative press as Mikel Arteta sought to find his best position on the pitch. He had to wait until the seventh game of the season for his first goal, a penalty in their 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

Speaking with news outlet Welt in his native Germany as he prepares to play in his second European Championship, the versatile forward shared details of the difficulties he faced at the start of the season.

“As I said, it wasn’t easy at Arsenal either at the beginning. The Chelsea fans were angry that I left, and the Arsenal fans weren’t that enthusiastic either because things didn’t go so well at the beginning," Havertz said.

“Then you get strength when the coach, your teammates, and the people close to you stand by you and support you," he added.

Kai Havertz ended the season with his best-ever goal return in the Premier League, including his days as a Chelsea player. He scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 37 league appearances for the Gunners, including nine goals and six assists in the last 14 games of the season.

The previously unenthusiastic Arsenal fans wound up singing his name in games after he found his feet, with his contributions proving pivotal. He gained the affection of the fans with his hard work and quality displays for the side.

Chelsea, Arsenal deny French request for Olympics players

France U-23 manager Thierry Henry has revealed that he had a number of requests turned down by clubs for players to participate in the Olympics next month. The manager has named an initial 25-man squad but is without some of his biggest names from Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Blues blocked the participation of Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile as new manager Enzo Maresca hopes to have his full squad for pre-season. They did, however, sanction the participation of Lesley Ugochukwu, who has been named in the squad.

Like the Blues, the Gunners also turned down club legend Henry, who requested to have William Saliba in the French squad. The manager will now have to prosecute the tournament without the talented defender in his squad.