Chelsea fans come up with hilarious chant about relegation during win over Bournemouth

Chelsea fans came up with a hilarious chant about avoiding relegation after they beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League today (May 6). The Blues snapped a six-game losing streak as Frank Lampard earned his first win as interim manager.

Chelsea have had a season to forget under Todd Boehly and the new hierarchy. Despite spending over $600 million over the past year on marque signings like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Blues have struggled. They are currently 11th in the table with just 42 points.

With the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Bruno Saltor being shown the door, Lampard was under pressure to get the Blues back to winning ways. Prior to today's game, they were just nine points clear of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest and relegation was becoming a subtle prospect.

Fortunately for the west London outfit, they were able to win 3-1 against Bournemouth. Conor Gallagher gave the away side the lead in the ninth minute with a brilliant header. The hosts responded just 11 minutes later via a Matias Vina curler.

The game was equally poised with both shots having a similar number of shots on target (four for Bournemouth, five for Chelsea). The Blues' possession of the ball (67%) finally paid dividends as Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix scored late in the second half to secure all three points.

The away supporters hilarious chanted amid their victory:

"We are staying up, we are staying up!"

Chelsea remain in the bottom half of the table and are mathematically out of contention to qualify for Europe next season. Bournemouth remain in 14th with 39 points.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell substituted with suspected hamstring injury during win against Bournemouth

Chelsea left-back Ben Chillwell was substituted with a suspected hamstring injury during the Blues' 3-1 win over Bournemouth today. He gestured to the bench that he has an issue with his right hamstring in the 75th minute and was subsequently replaced by Cesar Azplicueta.

Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season and as a result, missed 10 games due to it. An injury of a similar nature would see him ruled out for the rest of the season.

This would be a huge blow for Frank Lampard as Reece James is also injured. This would mean both of their starting fullbacks could potentially next miss their next fixture against Nottingham Forest next week on May 13. Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella would be expected to deputize in their places.

