Chelsea fans confront owner Todd Boehly after disappointing home defeat to Brighton 

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly endured the wrath of the fans after the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in their latest Premier League clash on April 15.

While Conor Gallagher gave the Blues an early lead, goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso meant the Blues have now lost three games in a row.

Frank Lampard was appointed as the caretaker manager after Graham Potter was dismissed. The west Londoners have now lost all three games under Lampard.

Todd Boehly watched his team succumb to yet another defeat from the stands. Fans from the stands confronted the American business tycoon. While Boehly has spent a lot of money to assemble a Chelsea squad, his manager recruitment policy has come under criticism.

The American sacked Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season, much to everyone's surprise. He decided to recruit Graham Potter, yet another decision that raised a few eyebrows.

While it looked like the club would appoint one of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, or Luis Enrique as the new boss after Potter's dismissal, Lampard was surprisingly brought back in charge.

The results on the pitch have hampered the Blues' standing in the league as well. They are 11th with only 39 points on the board from 31 matches. Few could have imagined such a calamitous campaign when the season started.

Gary Neville recently slammed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently criticized Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, claiming that the American is having a nightmare at Stamford Bridge so far.

The Blues' performances under Boehly have been nowhere near ideal. Neville pointed this out, telling on The Overlap show (via GOAL):

"You've still got two months of the season to go, you've got to do it properly. I don't think Chelsea can afford just to leave Graham Potter's No 2 in until the end of the season. They had to do something. They obviously can't get the man that they want. Whether it be Nagelsmann, (Mauricio) Pochettino or whoever. The guy Boehly, is having an absolute nightmare. It's not going well at all."

The Blues are set for an even sterner test next as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League. Todd Boehly's side lost the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu by a scoreline of 2-0.

