"Needs to get his head back in the game"- Chelsea fans demand Thomas Tuchel to make key team change for UCL clash against Zenit

Life is a great leveler, and Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy learned that lesson the hard way. The Pensioners lost against West Ham United last weekend due to a crucial mistake from Edourad Mendy. The Hammers staged a stunning comeback against Chelsea to clinch victory at the London Stadium.

As a direct consequence of that loss, Chelsea dropped from first to third in the domestic league table. The Blues are now headed for the final matchday of the group stages of the Champions League. They make their away trip to face Zenit Saint Petersburg at the Krestovsky Stadium. The only goal for Chelsea in this fixture is to retain first place in the group ahead of Juventus.

Ardent Chelsea supporters have pleaded with Tuchel on social media to start Kepa Arrizabalaga in place of Édouard Mendy against Zenit. As the qualification for the next round of the competition is already secured, there is no harm in testing out the Spanish goalkeeper. Kepa has not featured between the sticks since the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton at the end of October.

Chelsea fans have faith in Kepa

It will be a wise decision from Tuchel if he gives Mendy a day off after his unfortunate afternoon at the London Stadium on Saturday. Although winning games is always a priority at Chelsea, there is no harm in trying out Kepa against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Daisy H @Retroplanets @ChelseaFC Please start Kepa against Zenit. Mendy needs to get his head back in the game. Tuchel said it himself. Mendy is going through a rough patch. @ChelseaFC Please start Kepa against Zenit. Mendy needs to get his head back in the game. Tuchel said it himself. Mendy is going through a rough patch.

TJnstyn @TJnstyn @ChelseaFC Kepa, saul, barkley and sarr should start in this one @ChelseaFC Kepa, saul, barkley and sarr should start in this one

Chelsea broke the goalkeeper's transfer fee to land the Spaniard in their side back in 2018. It made Kepa the world's most expensive goalkeeper with an €80 million release clause.

Kobby @EngKobby Can we give Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance Can we give Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance

Furthermore, with limited opportunities against the favorite Mendy, Kepa has seen himself warm the cold benches across the Premier League. It is imperative now for Tuchel to give regular starters some rest and simultaneously rotate his squad to keep everyone happy.

David Diagi @XceptionalDAViD I think Kepa Arrizabalaga should be looked at again I think Kepa Arrizabalaga should be looked at again

Also Read Article Continues below

Moreover, it's not just that Kepa is a filler by any means. He has shone brightly to bail out his side whenever given the opportunity. The 27-year-old had proved himself worthy when he was required to fill in for Mendy against Tottenham. Even in EFL Cup games, the Spanish shot-stopper had the most significant impact as Chelsea won both games on penalties.

Edited by Diptanil Roy