“Chelsea fans, you’ve got the most prodigiously talented young central defender in the world” – Gary Lineker reacts to Wesley Fofana transfer update

Former Leicester City icon Gary Lineker has reacted to defender Wesley Fofana's imminent transfer to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Leicester City and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Wesley Fofana. The French U-21 international is set to cost the Blues in the region of £75 million.

Gary Lineker was understandably disappointed to see Wesley Fofana leave his boyhood club. The former player-turned-pundit also highly rates Fofana as a defender and believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

Lineker quoted Fabrizio Romano's transfer news and tweeted the following in that regard:

"Gutted to lose him but wish @Wesley_Fofanaa well. Every player wants to play @ChampionsLeague football so it’s understandable. @ChelseaFC fans, you’ve got the most prodigiously talented young central defender in the world. Yes, I believe he’s that good."

The lure of the UEFA Champions League will always be a major pull factor in any transfer. Leicester City have not competed in the Champions League since they qualified for the tournament after their Premier League win back in 2016.

Leicester City did finish fifth in the Premier League twice under the management of Brendan Rodgers and narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification. It is worth mentioning that Wesley Fofana was part of the squad that won the FA Cup last year.

Wesley Fofana is set to join Thomas Tuchel's side five months after signing a new five-year contract with Leicester City. The new contract was primarily the reason for such a high transfer fee.

Chelsea are close to solving their defensive problems with the arrival of Wesley Fofana

Chelsea were in dire need of strengthening their defense in the summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. Now, as they near the arrival of Wesley Fofana, the Blues have surely found adequate replacements for them both.

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea had already signed Kalidou Koulibaly earlier this summer as one of their new centre-backs. The Sengalese defender has made a mixed start to his life at Stamford Bridge. Koulibaly scored a great goal against Tottenham in a 2-2 but was then sent off against Leeds United in a 3-0 defeat for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues have also signed a new left-back in the form of Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of around £62 million (including add-ons).

The new owners at Stamford Bridge have surely backed their manager this summer. There have also been talks about the owners offering a new contract to the German tactician (via Sky Sports).

