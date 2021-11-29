"Chelsea were by far the better team" - Roy Keane believes Blues should've 'gone on and won' against Manchester United, claims 'a bit of arrogance' may have cost Chelsea two points

Football pundit Roy Keane believes Chelsea were the better team during their clash against Manchester United. However, Keane feels a 'bit of arrogance' may have stopped the Blues from picking up all three points.

Chelsea hosted Manchester United in a crunch Premier League clash last night (Sunday, November 28). While many expected the Blues to secure victory against the Red Devils, it was the visitors who took the lead.

Chelsea dominated the first half and began the second period in the same vein. However, a terrible error by Jorginho allowed Jadon Sancho through on goal. The Manchester United winger slotted the ball past Edouard Mendy with great composure.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10

Rest and recover in another important game on Thursday. Tough game against a good opposition, delighted to score my first PL goal. ⚽️Rest and recover in another important game on Thursday. @ManUtd Tough game against a good opposition, delighted to score my first PL goal. ⚽️Rest and recover in another important game on Thursday. @ManUtd https://t.co/Esn9qAJg0B

Jorginho then received a reprieve when Thiago Silva was fouled in the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Italian coolly slotted into the bottom corner to restore parity for Chelsea. The Blues continued to dominate the game but couldn't find a way past the Manchester United defense.

Speaking after the match, Roy Keane had this to say on Sky Sports (as quoted by Mirror):

"Chelsea were always going to dominate so there's no surprise the way the game panned out. We spoke about it and said there may be a bit of arrogance at the back which we saw for the goal."

Keane added that Manchester United were taking a massive point back to Old Trafford, but felt Chelsea should have clinched all three points.

"It is a big point. Chelsea were by far the better team. You see the stats. They should have gone on and won the game. United stayed in the game, gave up plenty of chances. United were spirited and stuck at it."

"They will take a bit of momentum into the season now" - Roy Keane on Manchester United after their draw with Chelsea

Keane also felt Manchester United have a couple of good results to "fall back on" despite not playing particularly well. The Red Devils beat Villarreal 2-0 in Spain on Tuesday (November 23) in interim boss Michael Carrick's first match in charge.

The Irish pundit said:

"To say they played well, I don't think they played that well in midweek [when they beat Villarreal ] but have a couple positive results which you fall back on."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It was a spirited performance."



Roy Keane praises the Manchester United players for fighting against Chelsea which is something they hadn't done in recent games 🗣 "It was a spirited performance."Roy Keane praises the Manchester United players for fighting against Chelsea which is something they hadn't done in recent games https://t.co/htW3WoMepv

The former Manchester United captain added:

"What’s happened today is no surprise they’re lacking in confidence so you sit in bodies behind the ball and a bit of quality and pace which United will always cause problems."

The former Manchester United player concluded that the draw with Chelsea will give Carrick's side some momentum going forward.

"They will take a bit of momentum into the season now. A good win in Europe and hopefully they can kick on."

Manchester United are now eighth in the Premier League standings after the draw at Stamford Bridge. They host Arsenal next in the Premier League on Thursday (December 2). Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea will travel to Watford a day earlier.

Edited by Diptanil Roy