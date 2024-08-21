Chelsea forced to make late change in Europa Conference League squad after admin error left 26-year-old out of initial list

Chelsea have been forced to make a late change in their UEFA Conference League squad after an admin error left Tosin Adarabioyo out of the list. The Blues are set to face Servette in the first leg of their playoff on Thursday, August 24.

Adarabioyo has joined the club from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer transfer window. He has penned a four-year deal. The defender made the bench for the Premier League opener against Manchester City as Enzo Maresca chose to start Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana for that game.

He wasn't initially on the 21-man senior player list to face Servette. However, UEFA have since confirmed to BBC that it was an admin error and Adarabioyo has been brought back into the team.

Trending

The Blues brought in Adarabioyo mainly for his experience in Premier League football. Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewert, the two co-sporting directors said (via Mirror):

"We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons."

Adarabioyo made 132 appearances for Fulham before moving to Stamford Bridge. The defender came through Manchester City's youth academies and also played for West Brom and Blackburn Rovers.

Chelsea, though, have a packed defense with Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Fofana, Colwill, and more also present. Hence, Adarabioyo will certainly have to earn his spot in the first XI.

Michael Owen claims Enzo Maresca is playing Chelsea talisman in the wrong position

Cole Palmer was Chelsea's best player last season. He racked up 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances across competitions in 2023-24. Palmer mainly played as a number 10 under Mauricio Pochettino and when he started in the wings, Palmer drifted inside.

Enzo Maresca, though, gave Palmer a different role against Manchester City as he stayed out wide most of the time. Owen reckons the Blues already have players who can play wide and Palmer shouldn't be made to play in an unusual position. He told Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"You'd think when you're picking a team, your best players play in their best positions and you fit around them. You're not going to push your best players in unfamiliar positions."

Palmer was key for the Blues last season and the quicker Maresca can unlock his full abilities, the better the chances of the team doing well. The Italian might need to shuffle his plan a bit to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback