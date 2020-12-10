Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi set to return for Chelsea 

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to return in time for the Blues' busy Christmas and New Year schedule.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard revealed the news after his side's 1-1 draw with FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Chelsea had already sealed the top spot in their group, and the game was a dead rubber.

Hakim Ziyech suffered an injury during Chelsea's 3-1 home victory against Leeds United in the Premier League last Saturday. Ziyech has been one of Chelsea's standout players this season, impressing fans with his vision and dribbling ability.

"I think that's positive. Particularly with Hakim, it's positive," said Frank Lampard. Both Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi were ruled out for two weeks. The players had their scans yesterday and it does not appear like either of them have suffered any serious setbacks."

"Both players are, hopefully, only going to be out for around two weeks. They had scans yesterday and their injuries are showing that they will be about two weeks," added Lampard.

Chelsea have depth in their squad and will need all their players fit in December

Chelsea will now have the option of mixing and matching their starting line-up in order to tackle a testing fixture schedule, which will undoubtedly impact the fitness of many players.

The Blues have been credited with having one of the strongest squads in the Premier League by the likes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and pundit Jamie Carragher.

In the past, Jurgen Klopp has labeled Chelsea as the favorites to win the Premier League title this season because of the number of options they possess in all areas of the pitch.

Chelsea made a shaky start to their Premier League campaign but have hit their stride under Lampard in recent weeks.

Four wins in their last five games sees Chelsea sitting in third place in the Premier League table with twenty-two points, only two behind leaders Tottenham.

Chelsea have also qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Blues fans will be buoyed by the form of the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma, and veteran striker Olivier Giroud.