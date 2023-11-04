Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk sends out six-word message through Instagram ahead of showdown with Spurs

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk reassured Blues fans of his fitness ahead of the London derby away at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, November 6.

The Ukraine international has been missing from Mauricio Pochettino's side due to a muscle injury. Mudryk enjoyed a few starts for his club before picking up the issue after a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on October 21.

Posting a picture of himself on the training ground, the 22-year-old winger wrote on Instagram:

"Nice feeling back on the pitch."

Mykhailo Mudryk (via Getty Images)

Mudryk has managed four starts from his eight appearances in the Premier League, bagging two goals and no assists, this season. The youngster seems to have found his feet at Stamford Bridge after an underwhelming start to his Chelsea career following an £88.5 million deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

Mudryk failed to find the net while providing two assists from 17 appearances for the Blues last season. He will be looking to stamp his authority in his first full season with the west London side.

Going into Monday's Premier League clash against Spurs, Chelsea find themselves struggling in the bottom half of the table, having managed 12 points so far. They lost their previous league clash 2-0 to Brentford at Stamford Bridge (October 28).

Meanwhile, Spurs enter this fixture unbeaten in the league, having racked up 26 points from their first 10 fixtures. They will retain the top spot in the English first division with a win over the Blues.

Pundit believes loan move for Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk in January is on the cards

Pundit Stan Collymore claimed in September that a loan move for Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk in January would help the youngster. At the time, reports claimed that the Blues would be willing to loan out the attacker.

With Mudryk not being considered a guaranteed starter under Mauricio Pochettino, Collymore believed that a potential loan move was on the cards. He said (via Team Talk):

"There have been some reports that a January loan move for Mykhailo Mudryk could be on the cards. I actually think that’s a great idea. Let’s not forget, this is a young player who played just 44 games for Shakhtar Donetsk before Chelsea signed him for nearly £90 million."

Although Mudryk enjoyed a few starts spanning across September and October, the west Londoners could consider a short-term move for him. The deal would guarantee him game-time if he's not seen as a first-team player come January.