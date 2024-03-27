Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku responds with hilarious reply when asked if he wants to impress people in England after return from loan

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has commented on his future after starring in Belgium's 2-2 draw against England in the international friendlies on March 27.

The Blues broke their club record at the time to sign Lukaku in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of £97.5 million after the Belgian scored 30 goals to help Inter Milan win the Serie A.

While many Chelsea fans expected Lukaku to add great value to their Champions League-winning side, the striker's debut campaign quickly turned awry after a controversial interview with Sky Italia.

Lukaku stated that he was unhappy with how he was used by then-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and admitted his love for Inter Milan and his desire to return to the club.

The Belgian subsequently fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and was loaned back to Inter the following summer. He looked set for a permanent transfer back to the Italian side last summer, but the move fell through and Lukaku joined AS Roma on a season-long loan.

The Belgian forward has been in impressive form for AS Roma this season, scoring 18 goals and chipping in with four assists.

Speaking after Belgium's 2-2 draw against England that saw a late equalizer from Jude Bellingham, Lukaku was asked in an interview with Sky Sports:

"When you come back to England [return to Chelsea this summer], is there a bit of you that really wants to impress?"

The striker scoffed and replied:

"I don't know, I guess you'll have to ask Chelsea what they want to do."

The Blues are looking to sell Lukaku to Saudi Arabia this summer and are willing to let him go for a reported fee of £34 million, according to reports.

"He’s suffered by being in a team that’s misfiring" - Graeme Souness defends Chelsea star Raheem Sterling amid criticism over his performances

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness insists that Raheem Sterling cannot be blamed for his performances amid the Blues' struggles this season.

The England international was recently booed off in Chelsea's 4-2 FA Cup win over Leicester City on March 17 after missing a penalty and completely misfiring a free-kick in a dangerous position.

However, Souness has come to Sterling's defense, pointing out the Blues' dismal form under Mauricio Pochettino this term. The west Londoners are 11th in the Premier League table, dangerously close to missing out on European football for the second consecutive season.

Speaking about the England international, Souness said on talkSPORT:

“Because of what he’s done for England in the past, you take him to the Euros. The one thing defenders are absolutely terrified of is genuine pace. He's got that. I think he's suffered by being in a team that's misfiring."

Sterling has played 36 games for the Blues across all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and making 10 assists.