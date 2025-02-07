Chelsea forward set to miss FA Cup clash against Brighton due to leg abductor injury: Reports

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is reportedly set to be unavailable for his side's FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend (February 8) due to a leg injury. The Spain U-19 international injured his leg while playing for the side against West Ham on Monday.

Journalist Simon Johnson has revealed that Guiu has suffered minor damage to his abductor muscles after needing treatment against the Hammers. The 19-year-old has yet to train since picking up the injury despite coach Enzo Maresca trying to dispel the notion of an injury.

Marc Guiu was introduced off the bench in the 52nd minute for his third appearance in the Premier League to replace Nicolas Jackson with his side trailing 1-0. The youngster was important to the Blues' equalizer as he appeared to get the faintest of touches onto the cross that began the sequence from which Pedro Neto equalized.

Guiu joined Chelsea as a surprise addition from Barcelona, where he was part of the youth system before making his professional debut in the 2023-24 season. The youngster cost the Blues just €6 million after he made it clear to the Spanish giants that he did not plan on extending his contract.

Marc Guiu would have been the likely option to lead the line for the Blues against Brighton, particularly with Jackson potentially missing out with a hamstring problem. Maresca will hope that one of his strikers, at least, is available for the game against the Seagulls, who have already tasted defeat to the Blues this season.

Guiu has scored six goals in only 13 appearances for Chelsea this season, mostly playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The striker was earmarked by coach Maresca as one of the options to turn to in place of Jackson, and he will hope to continue to impress the coach once he's back fit.

Chelsea signing joins training ahead of Brighton clash

Chelsea's winter addition Mathis Amougou has been pictured training with the squad as they prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup. The Blues are in the fourth round of the competition after claiming a comfortable win over Morecambe last month.

Amougou joined the Blues on transfer deadline day from Saint-Etienne, with the English side paying up to €15 million for the 19-year-old midfielder. Amougou will provide cover for the trio of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Romeo Lavia in midfield.

With Cesare Casadei gone and Lavia still out injured, Enzo Maresca may opt to throw Amougou in from the deep end by starting him in the game. The youngster is likely to make his Blues debut and will be keen to leave a good impression on the coach and fans.

